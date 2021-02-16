SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.66

Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.66 and last traded at $13.57, with a volume of 28847 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.69.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SM Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.94.

The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in SM Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,036 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,593 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares during the period. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 124,594 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 8,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

