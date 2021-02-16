SmartCash Price Tops $0.0077 (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. During the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $10.87 million and $225,791.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,550.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,751.94 or 0.03608498 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $206.59 or 0.00425507 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $691.63 or 0.01424553 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.20 or 0.00478260 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.19 or 0.00441166 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $152.70 or 0.00314518 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00029144 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002845 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SmartCash Coin Trading

SmartCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

