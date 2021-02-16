SNS Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

SNS Financial Group LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 67.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,579,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446,672 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 356.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,084,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,968,000 after buying an additional 1,627,649 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 215.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,487,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,932,000 after buying an additional 1,015,831 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 687.9% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 927,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,861,000 after buying an additional 810,207 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,380,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,562,000 after buying an additional 799,059 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,363,456.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $42,094,714.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 810,610 shares of company stock valued at $107,154,706 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $127.18. 221,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,699,210. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

