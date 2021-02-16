SNS Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT)

SNS Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,084 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.4% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. SNS Financial Group LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares worth $9,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VT. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 25,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 49,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $98.89. 25,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,008,338. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.03. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $53.70 and a 52 week high of $98.58.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

