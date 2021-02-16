SNS Financial Group LLC Buys 30,009 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,009 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 3.4% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $23,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,615,000 after acquiring an additional 33,016 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 288.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 13,772 shares in the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,502,000 after purchasing an additional 34,324 shares in the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 97,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after purchasing an additional 18,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.44. 39,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,554,590. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.85. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $76.49 and a 12-month high of $89.59.

