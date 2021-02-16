SNS Financial Group LLC Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 84,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.41. 130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,531. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $102.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.28.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

