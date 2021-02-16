SNS Financial Group LLC Has $3.42 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

SNS Financial Group LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,013 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,734,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,582,000 after buying an additional 542,107 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,269,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,090,000 after purchasing an additional 42,363 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,293,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,242,000 after purchasing an additional 25,350 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,156,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,893,000 after purchasing an additional 53,572 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $394.51. 96,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,301,090. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.51. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $394.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

