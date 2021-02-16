SNS Financial Group LLC Reduces Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

SNS Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,448 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 102.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 10,010.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 2,337.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $337,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Shares of NYSE:CAG traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.83. 46,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,395,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.83 and a 52-week high of $39.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.67 and its 200-day moving average is $36.02.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

