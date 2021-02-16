SNS Financial Group LLC Sells 1,238 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

SNS Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $24,541,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 156,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,138,000 after buying an additional 19,818 shares in the last quarter.

IWS traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.93. 16,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,776. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.42 and a fifty-two week high of $104.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.05.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

