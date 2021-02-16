Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Shares Acquired by Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 92,500.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,236,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,039,000 after buying an additional 1,578,370 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 565.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 863,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,988,000 after buying an additional 733,495 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2,160.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 393,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,749,000 after buying an additional 375,856 shares during the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,691,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,873,000. 12.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQM traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,541. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.40, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.96. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $60.74.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $452.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

SQM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. HSBC raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

