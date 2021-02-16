Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SQM. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 21.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 485,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,752,000 after buying an additional 86,545 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,021,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 17.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SQM. HSBC raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

NYSE SQM opened at $56.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.40, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $60.74.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $452.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

