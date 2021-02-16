SOHO China Limited (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) Short Interest Down 35.1% in January

SOHO China Limited (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,491,500 shares, a drop of 35.1% from the January 14th total of 6,919,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 44,915.0 days.

SOHOF remained flat at $$0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. SOHO China has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $3.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.30.

About SOHO China

SOHO China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, and property leasing and management activities in People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Properties Development and Properties Investment. It also operates serviced apartments. SOHO China Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

