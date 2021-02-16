Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) and HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Head-To-Head Comparison

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) and HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Southside Bancshares and HarborOne Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southside Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00 HarborOne Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67

Southside Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $29.50, suggesting a potential downside of 14.64%. HarborOne Bancorp has a consensus price target of $9.67, suggesting a potential downside of 15.13%. Given Southside Bancshares’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Southside Bancshares is more favorable than HarborOne Bancorp.

Dividends

Southside Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. HarborOne Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Southside Bancshares pays out 58.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HarborOne Bancorp pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Southside Bancshares has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and HarborOne Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Southside Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Southside Bancshares and HarborOne Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southside Bancshares 24.55% 8.68% 0.99% HarborOne Bancorp 11.64% 4.63% 0.74%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Southside Bancshares and HarborOne Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southside Bancshares $283.15 million 4.04 $74.55 million $2.20 15.71 HarborOne Bancorp $215.76 million 3.08 $18.27 million $0.33 34.52

Southside Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than HarborOne Bancorp. Southside Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HarborOne Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.1% of Southside Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of HarborOne Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Southside Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of HarborOne Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Southside Bancshares has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HarborOne Bancorp has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Southside Bancshares beats HarborOne Bancorp on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises consumer loans that include 1-4 family residential loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, automobile loans, and other consumer related loans; commercial loans, such as short-term working capital loans for inventory and accounts receivable, short and medium-term loans for equipment or other business capital expansion, commercial real estate loans, and municipal loans; and construction loans for 1-4 family residential and commercial real estate. It also offers trust services consisting of investment management, administration, and advisory services for individuals, partnerships, and corporations; safe deposit services; and brokerage services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated through 57 banking facilities and 80 ATMs/ITMs. Southside Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Tyler, Texas.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans. The company, through HarborOne Mortgage, LLC, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans. It also provides a range of educational services through HarborOne U, such as classes on small business, financial literacy, and personal enrichment. As of April 27, 2020, the company operated 25 full-service branches located in Massachusetts and Rhode Island; one limited-service branch; and a commercial lending office in each of Boston, Massachusetts, and Providence, Rhode Island, as well as 30 offices in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Maine, New Jersey, and Florida. It also operates administrative offices in Brockton, Massachusetts, and Warwick, Rhode Island, as well as five ATM locations. The company was founded in 1917 and is based in Brockton, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.