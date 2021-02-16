Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,529 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,891 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $7,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth $38,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $709,768.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,735.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $51.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.40, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $58.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.28.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

