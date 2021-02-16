SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Sets New 1-Year High at $317.04

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $317.04 and last traded at $316.00, with a volume of 63140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $315.04.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $308.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.75.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,283,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DIA)

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.