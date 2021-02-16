SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 0.9% of Motco’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Motco’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $11,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.59. 456,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,735,872. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.12. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $136.12 and a one year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

