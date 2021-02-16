SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) Shares Purchased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) by 3,670.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned about 0.08% of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sailer Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sailer Financial LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA CNRG opened at $144.58 on Tuesday. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $150.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.19 and a 200-day moving average of $91.54.

