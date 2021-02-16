SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $90.14

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $90.14 and last traded at $88.55, with a volume of 106229 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.44.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.37.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Read More: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.