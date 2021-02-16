Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) to announce $1.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings. Spectrum Brands posted sales of $937.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full-year sales of $4.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $4.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.36. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPB. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

SPB stock opened at $83.52 on Tuesday. Spectrum Brands has a 52-week low of $19.59 and a 52-week high of $85.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPB. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $669,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 9,200.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $7,757,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

