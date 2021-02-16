Sphere (SPHR) Price Tops $0.47 on Major Exchanges

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. Sphere has a market cap of $5.86 million and $28,001.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sphere coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00000942 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sphere has traded 94.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,730.54 or 0.99894603 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00050810 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005286 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.98 or 0.00092368 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000479 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2017. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sphere can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphere should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

