Spiking Trading 87.4% Lower This Week (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 87.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 16th. In the last seven days, Spiking has traded 87.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Spiking has a total market capitalization of $436,172.88 and approximately $9.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spiking coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Spiking alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00066470 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.14 or 0.00921245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006886 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00050220 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004369 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,522.79 or 0.05174611 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00024834 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00017598 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00033616 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

About Spiking

Spiking (SPIKE) is a coin. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 coins. The official message board for Spiking is blog.spiking.com. The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Spiking is spiking.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Spiking is a decentralized online platform that provides the tools to follow the “Big Whales” trade movements. By leveraging smart contracts on the Blockchain, the Spiking Platform allows its users to mirror the trading activity of any whale and follow their own trading accounts directly. Spiking provides the assistance of RoboBull — the platform proprietary AI Robot. RoboBull is an intelligent portfolio management manager that applies artificial intelligence to create a portfolio of different whales based on the trader’s risk/reward ratio. Spike Wallet will be the platform's native digital-wallet and will support Fiat currency, SPIKE, BTC or ETH tokens. SPIKE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Spiking and it will be the token that powers the Spiking Platform. “

Spiking Coin Trading

Spiking can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spiking should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spiking using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spiking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spiking and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.