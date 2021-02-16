Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) (TSE:TOY) Receives C$30.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) (TSE:TOY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$30.50.

TOY has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$35.00 to C$36.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$28.00 to C$29.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) stock traded down C$0.14 on Tuesday, hitting C$26.86. The company had a trading volume of 131,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,400. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of C$2.74 billion and a PE ratio of 100.34. Spin Master Corp. has a 52 week low of C$9.73 and a 52 week high of C$33.29.

Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games & puzzles, and plush; remote control and interactive characters; boys action and construction; pre-school and girls; and outdoor.

