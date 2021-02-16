Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. decreased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,045,000 after buying an additional 89,560 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $841,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 9,664 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 332,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

SRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.64.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $41.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -515.19 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $54.62.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

