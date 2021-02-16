SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $75.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.60% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. delivers investment and financial management software and related services focused exclusively on the financial services industry. The Company provides a broad range of specialized software, software enabled-services and software as a service (SaaS) solutions for operational excellence. SS&C Technologies delivers mission-critical processing for information management, analysis, trading, accounting, reporting and compliance. The Company serves clients in the following market verticals: 1) insurance entities and pension funds, 2) institutional asset management, 3) alternative investment management 4) treasury, banks and credit unions, 5) municipal finance, 6) real estate property management, 7) commercial lending, and 8) financial markets. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Windsor, CT and has offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $66.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $74.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,229,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $889,732,000 after purchasing an additional 408,343 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,601,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,017,000 after purchasing an additional 557,791 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,305,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,496,000 after purchasing an additional 277,275 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,198,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,497,000 after purchasing an additional 107,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,867,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,879,000 after acquiring an additional 564,698 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

