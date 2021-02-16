SSE (LON:SSE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,369.64

SSE plc (LON:SSE) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,369.64 and traded as high as $1,468.00. SSE shares last traded at $1,463.00, with a volume of 1,887,798 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on SSE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 1,625 ($21.23) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SSE from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,575 ($20.58) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,452.25 ($18.97).

Get SSE alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,514.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,369.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.57.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a GBX 24.40 ($0.32) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. SSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.69%.

SSE Company Profile (LON:SSE)

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.