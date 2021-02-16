Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Short Interest Up 39.2% in January

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 955,300 shares, an increase of 39.2% from the January 14th total of 686,400 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ STAF opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.88. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.17. Staffing 360 Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $3.34.

Get Staffing 360 Solutions alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) by 127.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.37% of Staffing 360 Solutions worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Staffing 360 Solutions

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Â- US, Professional Â- US, and Professional – UK. Its services primarily comprise the provision of temporary contractors; and the recruitment of candidates for permanent placement.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.