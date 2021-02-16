Star Peak Energy Transition (NYSE:STPK) Hits New 52-Week High at $44.98

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE:STPK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.98 and last traded at $42.71, with a volume of 54054 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.08.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Star Peak Energy Transition in the fourth quarter valued at about $329,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Peak Energy Transition during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Star Peak Energy Transition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Star Peak Energy Transition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Star Peak Energy Transition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $541,000.

Star Peak Energy Transition Company Profile (NYSE:STPK)

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. was formerly known as Star Peak Energy Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Star Peak Energy Transition Corp.

