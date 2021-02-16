State of Michigan Retirement System Has $790.56 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,957,954 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,098,555 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 5.5% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Apple were worth $790,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. High Note Wealth LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,301,000. Sanchez Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in Apple by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 7,064 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 34,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,452 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AAPL. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cascend Securities raised their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.61.

AAPL opened at $135.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.79. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

