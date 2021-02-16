State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $6.52 Million Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of AptarGroup worth $6,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATR. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in AptarGroup by 1,077.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in AptarGroup by 2,830.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in AptarGroup by 268.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in AptarGroup by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $144.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.28. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.84 and a twelve month high of $144.76. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total value of $519,474.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,000.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ATR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AptarGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.67.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

