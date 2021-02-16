State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $7.56 Million Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 236,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,205 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $7,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 350.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.30 per share, with a total value of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,242,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.21 per share, for a total transaction of $226,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KDP. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $31.77 on Tuesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.98 and a 12 month high of $33.69. The firm has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.92 and its 200-day moving average is $30.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 49.18%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

