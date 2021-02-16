State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Lamb Weston worth $7,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 8.3% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 10.1% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 17.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston stock opened at $77.16 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $96.32.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.13 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.60%.

In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $463,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $5,396,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.