State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,218 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,674 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Universal Health Services worth $7,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UHS. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $192,742,000 after purchasing an additional 318,995 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,351,368 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $144,624,000 after purchasing an additional 202,325 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $123,073,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 372,221 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,835,000 after purchasing an additional 147,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 532,570 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,996,000 after acquiring an additional 141,785 shares in the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $129.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $143.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.54 and its 200 day moving average is $122.16.

Several research firms have weighed in on UHS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $117.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.69.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

