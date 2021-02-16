State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,816 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,816 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $6,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.96.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $121.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.87. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.47 and a 1 year high of $128.57. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 147.94, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

