State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 9,037 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,037 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $7,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 79,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 13,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.3% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. 62.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

NYSE:WPC opened at $70.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $88.99.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.15 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

