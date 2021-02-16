State of Wisconsin Investment Board Cuts Holdings in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.25% of Nevro worth $15,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000.

Get Nevro alerts:

Shares of NVRO stock opened at $182.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.24. Nevro Corp. has a twelve month low of $65.05 and a twelve month high of $188.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Nevro from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Nevro from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Nevro from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nevro from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Nevro from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Nevro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.64.

In other Nevro news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.21, for a total value of $120,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,250 shares of company stock worth $385,170 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.