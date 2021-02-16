State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Stock Holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 375,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,700 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $14,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 420.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Shares of AX opened at $45.02 on Tuesday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $46.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.23 and a 200 day moving average of $31.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $162.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

Featured Article: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.