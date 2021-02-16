State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $14.76 Million Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,235 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,800 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $14,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,017,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,429,000 after purchasing an additional 922,927 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 2.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,080,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,918,000 after buying an additional 76,606 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 51.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,993,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,885,000 after buying an additional 1,010,465 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,225,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,905,000 after acquiring an additional 201,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,543,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMO stock opened at $76.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $38.31 and a 52-week high of $80.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.796 dividend. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC raised Bank of Montreal to an “outperformer” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.89.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

