State of Wisconsin Investment Board Raises Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,569 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.07% of CGI worth $13,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in CGI by 433.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CGI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 329.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CGI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIB opened at $79.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. CGI Inc. has a one year low of $46.32 and a one year high of $81.51.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. CGI had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GIB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of CGI from $91.50 to $105.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on CGI from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CGI in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on CGI from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.14.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

