State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 14,710 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,710 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.14% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $14,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10,195.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 764,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,203,000 after acquiring an additional 756,875 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter worth $106,428,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 20.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,084,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,420,000 after buying an additional 186,030 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 194.4% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 254,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,650,000 after buying an additional 167,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Notre Dame DU Lac bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter worth $10,905,000.

In other news, Director David H. Lissy sold 5,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $999,842.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 246,863 shares in the company, valued at $42,482,653.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.78, for a total value of $497,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,487,077.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,240 shares of company stock worth $5,808,722. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BFAM opened at $178.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.23 and a twelve month high of $178.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.68.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BFAM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.86.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

