State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 24,420 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 181,692 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 24,420 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in V.F. were worth $15,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 63,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,518 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 57,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 36,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 114,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,747,000 after purchasing an additional 14,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 203.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V.F. stock opened at $79.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $45.07 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.25 and its 200 day moving average is $76.49. The company has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of -611.62, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 73.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of V.F. from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of V.F. from $84.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.18.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

