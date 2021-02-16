State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Holdings Decreased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 679,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.19% of State Street worth $49,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in State Street by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in State Street by 436.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $73.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $81.08.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

STT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on State Street from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wolfe Research cut shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.31.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

