Stewart Information Services’ (STC) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated their outperform rating on shares of Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $60.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on STC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stewart Information Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stephens upgraded Stewart Information Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of NYSE STC opened at $53.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.70. Stewart Information Services has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $53.88.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.49. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

