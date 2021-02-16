Stewart Information Services’ (STC) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $60.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on STC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stephens upgraded Stewart Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of Stewart Information Services stock opened at $53.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.70. Stewart Information Services has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $53.88.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.49. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.62%. As a group, analysts predict that Stewart Information Services will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Stewart Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Stewart Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stewart Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

