Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN)

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 8,392 call options on the company. This is an increase of 7,261% compared to the average volume of 114 call options.

NYSE:XIN traded up $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $3.43. 63,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,662. The firm has a market cap of $185.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $3.25.

Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $655.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.00 million. Xinyuan Real Estate had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xinyuan Real Estate will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

