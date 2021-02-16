Strid Group LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI)

Strid Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,267,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,307,000. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF makes up 13.3% of Strid Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Strid Group LLC owned about 76.88% of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

NASDAQ:DALI traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $24.54. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,038. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.90. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $24.54.

