Strid Group LLC Sells 74,859 Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Strid Group LLC lessened its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) by 60.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,859 shares during the period. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF comprises about 1.0% of Strid Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Strid Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $3,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 102,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,716,000 after buying an additional 10,062 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $535,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 214,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,732,000 after buying an additional 6,753 shares during the period.

DWAS stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,086. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.74. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $96.33.

