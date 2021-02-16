Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Short Interest Update

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the January 14th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of SUOPY stock traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.14. 700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Sumco has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 1.54.

Several research firms have weighed in on SUOPY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumco from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Sumco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Sumco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sumco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

About Sumco

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

