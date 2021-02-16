Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Acquires Shares of 2,317 Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $396.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $414.63 and a 200 day moving average of $414.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $240.00 and a 12-month high of $455.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,092.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $412.40.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

