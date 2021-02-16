Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $1.08 Million Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,699 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 4,154 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,136.4% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 628.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on EOG. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

EOG Resources stock opened at $61.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.34 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.61. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $77.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.