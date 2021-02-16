Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $356,000 Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,843 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 3,153 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 295.7% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,141 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter worth $28,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $88,980.00. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $48,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,584,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,388. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HAL shares. Bank of America upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HSBC cut Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $14.20 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.65.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $20.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $22.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.31.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

